Is the NBA All-Star Weekend worth saving?
By Tyler Reed
Getting athletes to care about so-called all-star events is not just an issue with the NBA. The NFL Pro Bowl, as well as the NHL, have all struggled to keep all-star events competitive.
However, the NBA has seemingly always been the league at the top of the discussion when it comes to effort in the all-star game.
This past weekend, Shaq's OG's took home the NBA All-Star crown after taking down Chuck's Global Stars in the finals of a fatal four-way that also included Candace's Rising Stars and Kenny's Young Stars.
RELATED: Mac McClung donating car used in NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Yes, those were the actual names of the all-star teams. In an effort to grab a larger audience, it appears that the old Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference battle doesn't sound as appealing.
Along with a new all-star game layout, the NBA also dealt with Chris Paul and Victor Webanyama making a mockery of the Skills Competition, while Mac McClung's performance in the dunk contest may be the only highlight of the weekend.
It was the first weekend that the league didn't have to deal with losing to the NFL in the ratings, and yet, here they are, fumbling their chance in the spotlight.
So, what can save the all-star weekend, and should it even be saved? A weekend that once was highlighted by friendly competition is now a "let's just get it over with" mentality.
Sure, it is an exhibition that doesn't really mean anything in the long term. But it means something to the fans who want to buy a ticket. Shouldn't that be enough for the players to care?
