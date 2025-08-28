Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton shares depressing injury update
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers experienced the complete range of human emotions during the 2024-25 NBA season. A fairytale playoff run saw them get within just one game of winning the championship, but Game 7 of the Finals ended in major disappointment instead.
Hali had been on fire all playoffs, and his Achilles injury in the very last game was heartbreaking to witness for every basketball fan. This last season proved that he can lead his team to the promised land, but the Pacers will be unable to build on their momentum in 2025-26.
Tyrese is set to miss the entirety of the coming 2025-26 campaign, although there are some who were optimistic that he could make his return sooner. However, in a recent media appearance, the 25-year-old gave a definitive timeline for his return to action.
"I think it'll be 15 months until I play my next game," Haliburton said on the Impaulsive podcast. If the countdown to that begins now, that means Hali would only be ready to play by the time November 2026 rolls around, which will be the campaign after this one.
Having averaged 18.6 points and 9.3 assists per game last year, this big injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Pacers star. However, he has shown that he can overcome setbacks like this. After what he did in the playoffs, surely no one can doubt the star point guard.
