Incompetence from the Browns will cost them Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett's situation with the Cleveland Browns continues to get weirder and weirder with each passing day, and it's becoming crystal clear why the superstar pass rusher wants a move away from the AFC North team this offseason.
Garrett has been a menace since arriving in the NFL and has been widely regarded as one of the elite defensive ends in football, so it's easy to see why he wouldn't want to be part of the Browns' dysfunction any longer.
This situation reportedly reached another breaking point recently when Garrett was willing to meet with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, however, Cleveland's leading man refused to declined the chance to clear the air with NFL veteran.
This is just another example of how Cleveland has outdone themselves with their poor decisions, especially as the team publicly states that they want to keep Garrett this offseason. All of their actions to this point have indicated otherwise.
It's clear that another franchise, especially any contenders, would jump at the chance to give Garrett a move away from Cleveland, but this saga hasn't yielded any results.
The situation isn't exactly ideal for Garrett though because as much as he wants out the team still has leverage given the fact he's under contract for another two seasons. So unless someone swoops in with a massive trade package for Garrett there is a very real possibility that he could end up staying with Cleveland.
