Bills star calls out Chiefs for their underwhelming Super Bowl showing
By Matt Reed
The Buffalo Bills were a few plays away from appearing in the Super Bowl this past season, but instead it was the Kansas City Chiefs that once again appeared in the NFL's title game. While the Chiefs didn't exactly play up to their standards after suffering a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, one Bills player is calling out Kansas City for their performance.
Bills tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark and flat-out stated Buffalo would've played the Eagles much more competitively than the Chiefs did in New Orleans.NFL
While Dawkins and the Bills certainly had an impressive season, their loss to the Chiefs was definitely heartbreaking with how close they were to finally getting past Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
However, the Bills offensive lineman said he was ready to move on and look forward to next season until he watched the Super Bowl and saw the Eagles blowing out the Chiefs on the biggest stage of the NFL campaign.
He told Clark, "We woulda put on a better show in the Super Bowl!"
While the NFL schedule hasn't been released just yet, we do know that the Bills and Chiefs will meet in Buffalo at some point during the regular season in 2025. It will undoubtedly be must-watch television when Josh Allen and Mahomes get together again, especially if there are playoff implications.
