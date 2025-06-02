Illinois governor strongly opposes new Chicago Bears stadium
By Matt Reed
The Chicago Bears are one of the most historic NFL franchises, however, the organization has been having some very public issues recently as they look to find a new stadium home for the forseeable future.
The NFC North team has called Soldier Field home for decades, but as the Bears look to find government support for their $4.7 billion stadium plans Chicago could have to pivot and look at alternatives if they want to stay in the Windy City.
One of the biggest hurdles in the Bears; way at the moment is Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker, who heavily opposes the new Chicago stadium as members of his office continue to preach "fiscal responsibility."
While the downtown dome stadium continues to be the team's primary goal for the future, an Arlington Heights project could be something that's explored if there continues to be negativity from political leadership.
