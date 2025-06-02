Detroit Lions star shocks team after announcing NFL retirement
By Matt Reed
The Detroit Lions will certainly be considered one of the top NFC teams to beat next season when the NFL kicks off again, but Dan Campbell's group will have a different look up front on offense after one of its biggest stars surprisingly retired on Monday.
All-Pro NFL center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement after just seven seasons in the league, and now the Lions will go into the 2025 season without their biggest insurance policy up front for quarterback Jared Goff.
One of the most important parts of Ragnow's announcement was where he said "it's time to prioritize my health and my family's future."
The former 2018 first-round pick has been with the Lions for his entire NFL career and proved to be an excellent selection by the team after making four Pro Bowls in his seven years with the organization.
While the Lions certainly didn't seem prepared for Ragnow's decision, which came after the NFL Draft, Detroit did select two offensive lineman in the 2025 draft, including second round Georgia standout Tate Ratledge.
