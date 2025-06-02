The Big Lead

Detroit Lions star shocks team after announcing NFL retirement

Lions center Frank Ragnow revealed his NFL retirement on social media Monday after seven seasons.

By Matt Reed

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff talks to center Frank Ragnow before the Tennessee Titans game at Ford Field
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff talks to center Frank Ragnow before the Tennessee Titans game at Ford Field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Detroit Lions will certainly be considered one of the top NFC teams to beat next season when the NFL kicks off again, but Dan Campbell's group will have a different look up front on offense after one of its biggest stars surprisingly retired on Monday.

RELATED: Eagles aim to buck 'Madden curse' after Madden 26 cover reveal

All-Pro NFL center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement after just seven seasons in the league, and now the Lions will go into the 2025 season without their biggest insurance policy up front for quarterback Jared Goff.

One of the most important parts of Ragnow's announcement was where he said "it's time to prioritize my health and my family's future."

The former 2018 first-round pick has been with the Lions for his entire NFL career and proved to be an excellent selection by the team after making four Pro Bowls in his seven years with the organization.

While the Lions certainly didn't seem prepared for Ragnow's decision, which came after the NFL Draft, Detroit did select two offensive lineman in the 2025 draft, including second round Georgia standout Tate Ratledge.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: NBA Finals set, Dodgers make statement, end of an era, and more

NBA: Pascal Siakam beat teammate Tyrese Haliburton by one vote for Eastern Conference MVP

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs star Carson Steele shows off dangerous pet to NFL fans

SPORTS MEDIA: Former 'Sports Science' co-creator, host John Brenkus passes away

VIRAL: Mets broadcasters go viral after hilarious men's health advertisement

Home/NFL