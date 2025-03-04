If the Steelers go with Justin Fields they really have no idea what they’re doing
By Matt Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers have have reached the playoffs in 2024, but with looming questions about the most important position on their team still unsolved there are lots of eyes on the team as free agency draws closer next week.
RELATED: Breaking up with Sam Darnold is the right move for the Vikings
Last season, Pittsburgh brought in two free agent options with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but now the Steelers have to make a choice on one or potentially go outside the team and try to solve their revolving door of quarterbacks with another option.
Somehow though, reports continue to swirl that the Steelers would be content by bringing back Fields in 2025 despite benching him for Wilson last season. In 2024, Fields played a key role in Pittsburgh's first six games, winning four of them before head coach Mike Tomlin opted to go with Wilson the rest of the way.
While Fields didn't turn the ball over much during his time as the starter, he also wasn't exactly a massive spark in the passing game, which was clearly why the Steelers weren't confident in him spreading the ball around.
Fields feels like a quality NFL backup quarterback, but for the Steelers to go into another season suddenly confident in his abilities to lead the team feels like a massive mistake. And perhaps they will go out and draft another option in April, but it continuously feels like Pittsburgh has no idea how to handle the position.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Darius Slay
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: Wilt’s 100-point game remains too wild for some
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA:O’s, Nats finally resolve cable dispute