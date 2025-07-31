ESPN’s potential Shannon Sharpe replacement could be another former NFL star
One of the biggest happenings in recent times has been the firing of ESPN's Shannon Sharpe after a highly successful few years. After settling with an ex-girlfriend after she accused him of rape, the network decided to part ways with the former NFL star.
Sharpe has admitted that he has made mistakes, but responded by questioning the timing of his firing. His brother is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday. However, the industry waits for no one, and rumors about his replacements are already out.
“Think about it: ESPN can try to retain Shannon’s audience without Shannon,” one source with direct knowledge of the relationship between ESPN and Sharpe told Front Office Sports on Thursday.
“If they slide Chad in there, it might appease them when the NFL season really starts," added a former ESPN executive. “It would be a smart idea.”
Adding Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson to their roster to replace Sharpe would be bittersweet, as the two are partners on Sharpe's Nightcap podcast. Shannon was in talks for a reported $100 million deal for the podcast, but then news of the lawsuit broke.
For ESPN, the move might make sense as Ochocinco is another entertaining media figure with an impressive NFL career. He would provide both entertainment and analysis on the game, although Johnson is himself a bit of a wildcard. It's a developing situation all around.
