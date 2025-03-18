How to score a $1 cheeseburger from Wendy's during March Madness
By Tyler Reed
It happens to everyone during March Madness. You get so caught up in all the action that you forget about other things that need to be addressed in your life.
More importantly, you completely abandon meal preparation, and by the evening slate of games on the first Thursday, your belly begins to growl like a dragon caged in Game of Thrones.
So, what is a person supposed to do in a situation like that? Well, if you're looking for dinner plans during March Madness, Wendy's has you covered.
The house that Dave Thomas built will be offering $1 cheeseburgers during March Madness. Yes, you read that correctly, you could score a $1 cheeseburger while you watch your bracket crumble.
According to the official website of Wendy's, the restaurant will be giving out $1 Bacon Cheeseburger's and Double Stacks with another official purchase on their app. The deal will last until April 13th.
This is an incredible deal that shouldn't be overlooked. As a massive fast food connoisseur, looking for great deals has become a hobby for me.
Knowing that we can add a $1 cheeseburger to an order that will surely be near $30 when I'm finished is the gift that keeps on giving all year round.
We will try to keep you updated on any other March Madness meal deals that catch our eye in the next couple of days.
