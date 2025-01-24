How much is each SEC football team worth?
By Tyler Reed
With the transfer portal and NIL, college sports fans and programs can now talk about the elephant in the room: bags of money.
Yes, money has become the main talking point for every recruit and every head coach as rosters fill each season.
Which makes you wonder, has money always been this important in college sports? (Looks at the imaginary camera in my living room like I'm Jim Halpert.)
Anyway, which programs are carrying the largest amounts of cash? Specifically, who is the most valuable program in the SEC?
Thankfully, the Wall Street Journal has delivered us the information we have been looking for. Here are the values of every SEC program.
A newcomer in 2024, the Texas Longhorns are the most valuable progam in the SEC. The Longhorns are worth a staggering $1.897 billion.
Four other programs in the conference are worth over a billion dollars; they are, the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, not everyone has Doug Dimmadome cash. The Vanderbilt Commodores check in at a lowly $112 million.
Folks, it doesn't appear like the pie is being shared evenly throughout these conferences. It also seems like it will never matter anyway.
The biggest surprise from this list may be that the SEC doesn't have the most valuable program in all of college sports.
That title belongs to the Big Ten, as the Ohio State Buckeyes are the most valuable program at $1.957 billion. Looks like the "it just means more" crowd will need to step up in 2025.
