Top ten quarterbacks in College Football for the 2025 season: Who reigns supreme?
By Tyler Reed
The saddest words spoken in the English language are that "the college football season is officially over."
Yes, it is that bitter time on the calendar when college football fanatics are counting down the days until August.
However, as we wait for the arrival of a new season, that doesn't mean we can't look ahead at what to expect for the 2025 season.
On3 Sports recently unveiled their list of top ten quarterbacks that will be in college football next season.
Take a look below:
1. Sam Leavitt - ASU
2. Drew Allar - Penn State
3. DJ Lagway - Florida
4. Arch Manning - Texas
5. Lanorris Sellers - South Carolina
6. Garrett Nussmeier - LSU
7. Carson Beck - Miami
8. Cade Klubnik - Clemson
9. John Mateer - Oklahoma
10. Nico Iamaleava - Tennessee
The top spot belongs to Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. Leavitt exploded on the scene as the Sun Devils appeared in the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
A player who has yet to make a start in their career, Arch Manning, sails up the rankings as the fourth-rated quarterback heading into 2025.
A lot of familiar names cracked the list, including Penn State's Drew Allar, who many believed might have made the leap to the NFL after the 2024 season.
Miami transfer Carson Beck also makes the list at number seven. Beck spent the last few seasons as the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.
It is a long time before the first kickoff of 2025. However, get used to seeing these names before the start of the season.
