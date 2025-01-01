Texas Longhorns bowl victories bring in a heaping pile of cash for the SEC
By Tyler Reed
The Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils competed in an absolute classic in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
It took two overtimes, but the Longhorns would intercept freshman Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt to secure the 39-31 victory.
RELATED: College Football Playoff 2025: Previewing Notre Dame vs. Georgia quarterfinal matchup
The Longhorns have picked up their second bowl win in the College Football Playoff. The two wins have also secured a nice fat paycheck for the Longhorns' new conference, the SEC.
According to Front Office Sports, the two College Football Playoff victories have secured $14 million for the SEC. The saying "it just means more" can definitely be applied to the conference in this case.
The Longhorns will await the winner of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks. The Rose Bowl winner will meet the Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in the Cotton Bowl for a chance at a spot in the National Championship.
With plenty of money left on the table, the SEC will also hope the Georgia Bulldogs can get past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.
It's all about the kids, right?
