'Hard Knocks: Offseason' is heading to college to follow Bill Belichick's journey
By Tyler Reed
HBO found gold when they decided to do a spin-off of their hit Hard Knocks series and follow a team during the offseason.
Last year, the show followed the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen. Allowing the show to film what went on behind the scenes when the franchise allowed Saquon Barkley to walk to the Philadelphia Eagles has scared any other team from wanting to be on the show.
However, HBO has called an audible and is now going to college to follow Bill Belichick in his first season with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Belichick's decision to coach at the college level came as a bit of a surprise to most, as every NFL team with an opening would have been lining up to bring him to their organization.
However, Belichick has landed in the land of NIL and giving out pizza to students during big college basketball games.
The legendary coach has never been one to enjoy his time in front of the camera. However, since his departure from the New England Patriots, it appears the future Hall of Fame coach has been more comfortable around the media.
If you were hoping for another NFL team to follow this offseason, then you should probably thank Giants GM Joe Schoen for not being able to see that.
Schoen's fumbling of the Barkley situation, as well as Daniel Jones no longer being on the team, has all but pulled the plug on any future of an NFL team being on the show.
