Bill Belichick is winning over UNC students with free pizza ahead of Duke game
By Tyler Reed
One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will be taking place on Saturday when the Duke Blue Devils take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Many consider this game the biggest rivalry in the sport, and it will be the first of two matchups between the hated foes.
The Tar Heels will be looking to salvage their season with a monster upset over the Blue Devils. However, that feels unlikely at the moment.
RELATED: Texas' Arch Manning sitting as 2025 Heisman Trophy odds favorite proves we need to slow down on hype
UNC fans are probably coming to the realization that tomorrow could be one of the worst days of their lives.
So, what better way to save a bad day than hearing the news that you are getting free pizza from legendary coach Bill Belichick?
The new Tar Heels football coach is giving back. Fraternities around Chapel Hill received an email that their new football coach will be treating them to some pizzas during the big basketball game.
It may not be a game to remember, but the kids who get a pizza from Belichick will be telling that story for the rest of their days.
The rivalry on Tobacco Road will headline a major day of college hoops. Another anticipated matchup will be when John Calipari returns to Lexington as Arkansas takes on Kentucky.
It will be a day for hoops and a day for the boys to talk about the future of the North Carolina football program. Maybe Belichick will even find a walk-on for the team if he decides to deliver a few personally.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Matthew Stafford is coming back next season
CBB: Kentucky fans should let Coach Cal have it
NBA: Adam Silver floats wacky rule changes
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA :SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny