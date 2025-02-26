Giants GM’s time is running out after odd comments on quarterback position
By Matt Reed
The New York Giants have seen the bar raised in the NFC East over the past year as the Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl and the Washington Commanders made a deep playoff run with their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.
That's put general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in a very challenging position as they head into the offseason where the Giants desperately need a quarterback of their own in order to at least try to contend.
Schoen was asked about trying to secure the best QB available as New York prepares for the 2025 season, and his answer was very interesting.
Schoen suggested that he's been "taking swings" at the position since he arrived in 2022, however, up until this point in his tenure with the Giants the biggest move he's made was getting rid of Daniel Jones.
In fact, New York hasn't even tried securing a quarterback through the draft or free agency because of their investment in Jones. That doesn't exactly suggest that Schoen's claims are true in regards to "swinging" for the fences.
New York has been linked to Matthew Stafford early in the offseason despite still needing a trade to secure him if he does in fact leave the Los Angeles Rams, but they'd have to convince the veteran that the Giants are worth taking a risk on at this stage of his career.
If the Giants get off to another slow start in 2025, no matter who their QB1 is, it could very easily spell the end for Schoen and Daboll at MetLife Stadium as the rest of the division continues to strengthen.
