Phil Mickelson seemingly won’t be friends with any players that leave LIV
By Matt Reed
The future of golf seems to have a new twist daily as merger negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, but one of LIV's biggest names continues to publicly support the Saudi-backed organization and isn't afraid to call anyone out that might be considering a move away from the tour.
Phil Mickelson, to put it bluntly, has never been afraid to speak his mind. That's certainly made him one of the most polarizing golfers in the sport, whether for good or for bad.
More recently, he's become LIV's biggest mouthpiece when it comes to not only defending the tour and its practices but also taking shots at players that don't want to be involved with LIV.
Mickelson's latest outburst came in a since-deleted social media post that targeted LIV superstar Brooks Koepka and longtime professional Fred Couples.
Couples suggested that given his relationship with Koepka he was going to share that he believes the American star is preparing to come back to the PGA Tour after his LIV deal expires. Honestly, it was a pretty tame comment, however, Mickelson did not like it at all.
That prompted Mickelson to call Couples a "low class jerk" for laying out Koepka's plans before they actually came to fruition and given the state of negotiations between the PGA and LIV.
At the moment, nothing is certain, however, there are still some that believe LIV players could be competing in PGA events as soon as this month if a deal is struck between the two entities.
