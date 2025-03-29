Hannah Hidalgo NIL Worth: How much does Notre Dame star make in endorsements?
By Josh Sanchez
The women's college basketball landscape is more exciting than ever with several star players scattered across the nation. One of the star players resides in the midwest in Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo.
Hidalgo earned first-team All-American honors and was the Dawn Staley Award winner as the nation's best guard during her freshman season.
For her sophomore campaign, Hidalgo picked up where she left off, once again being named a first-team All-American and the ACC Player of the Year. There is no questioning Hidalgo's star power, but is she being paid like one of the best?
Hidalgo's NIL value is estimated to be around $1 million, according to online reports, though it has not been officially confirmed.
The 5-foot-6 standout has NIL deals with brands like Red Bull, New Era, Topps, hotel chain Aloft South Bend, athletic shoe insert brand , VKTRY, and more.
This season, the 20-year-old Hidalgo is averaging 24.1 points, five rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, and was in the national player of the year conversation after leading the Fighting Irish to the No. 8 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season.
Before becoming a star at Notre Dame, Hidalgo was a five-star recruit out of Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. She was the No. 5-ranked player in her recruiting class and named a McDonald's All-American, winning the MVP award, and the USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year after leading Team USA to gold in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Spain.
Hidalgo committed to Notre Dame over offers from Michigan, Stanford, Duke, and Ohio State.
