Carson Beck & Hanna Cavinder have vehicles stolen
By Tyler Reed
It was quite a surprise for college football fans when former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck announced he would be transferring before the 2025 season.
However, it was not a surprise at where his next school would be, as Beck is dating Miami Hurricanes women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder.
Beck has joined the Hurricanes football team, and the change of scenery may be exactly what the quarterback needs to take the next step in his career.
RELATED: Alabama AD has asinine proposal on how to stop fans from storming the field and court
Unfortunately, Beck is now dealing with a thief in his new South Florida home. According to Dan Morrison of On3 Sports, Beck has had two cars stolen, and Cavinder has had her car stolen as well.
According to Morrison, Cavinders SUV has been found, while the police are still searching for Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini.
Times are tough for Beck at the moment, but can we just talk about the fact that college athletes can now roll around campus in Lamborghinis?
While it is nothing to laugh at, it is fortunate that Beck had multiple vehicles, and with the rumored bag he secured by signing with Miami, there's a good chance a third car could be on the way.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NFL: Aidan Hutchinson floats pairing with Myles Garrett
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN makes shocking announcement