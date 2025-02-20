Hailee Steinfeld swoons Bills Mafia as she takes a shot at the team's division rivals
By Tyler Reed
The NFL has entered an era of the power couple. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dominated most of the headlines for a few years.
However, there's a new couple in town. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and fiancee Hailee Steinfeld are the latest Hollywood couple to take over the NFL talking points.
Fans have yet to spew their toxic negativity toward Steinfeld as they have Swift. However, Bills fans may not allow any lousy talk to happen after Steinfeld's cold shot at the Bills' AFC East rivals.
When answering some questions about football (Kudos to Steinfeld for getting the roughing the quarterback penalty yardage correct.), the Hollywood star was asked to name the four teams in the AFC East.
To no surprise, she got one right: the Buffalo Bills. However, the star of Hawkeye stated that the other three teams were "the Bills' three sons."
Holy schnikes! Steinfeld went scorched earth on the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots (just in case you need the reminder of what their names actually are.)
Is she actually wrong, though? The Bills have won the division for five straight seasons and show no signs of slowing down.
To paraphrase the great Pedro Martinez, sometimes, you have to tip your hat and call the Bills your daddy. For the AFC East, that couldn't be more true at the moment.
