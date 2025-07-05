Gustavo Oliveira sends opponent to shadow realm with brutal spinning elbow
By Tyler Reed
Nothing will get the boys more fired up than a brutal knockout during a day of watching the fights, and fans have a knockout that could be a candidate for best of the year.
Gustavo Oliveira picked up the win a first round win over Anas Azizoun at PFL Europe 2, with an absolutely brutal spinning elbow.
RELATED: PFL Founder Compares Jake Paul's Marketing Ability to Muhammad Ali's
Just an absolute thing of art by Oliveira in the first round knockout that has already gone viral. It was the 11th victory in Oliveira's career.
PFL Europe's official X account shared another angle of the devastating knockout delivered at the hands of Oliveira. It can't be fun to be on the receiving end of one of the most brutal knockouts of the year. However, if it's going to happen, one might as well want to go out in style.
Every time I see a spinning knockout, it takes me back to Shonie Carter delivering the most on the money spinning backfist knockout to Matt Serra in the UFC.
Watching the clip of Oliveira's elbow over and over again is such a great reminder as to why I will never step foot in the cage to fight another human. No matter what kind of money is being thrown my way. Well, give me one million and I'll think about it.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
MLB: Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
MMA: Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
CFB: Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
VIRAL: Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field