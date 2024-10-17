MLB Playoffs: Apple looks to seize ratings momentum with World Series documentary
Apple got into the MLB game two years ago amid a rush of streaming services looking to capitalize on the popularity of live sporting events. Its "Friday Night Baseball" regular-season telecasts on Apple TV+ are still going strong two years later.
Thursday, the tech giant announced it was taking things a step further in its relationship with the league. According to Variety, a three-part docuseries about the 2024 World Series is coming to Apple TV+.
The production value of Apple's Friday Night Baseball telecasts suggests fans can a strong visual presentation for the documentary. Apple's lineup of heavy-hitting behind-the-scenes talent suggests the docuseries will get the little details right, too.
According to Variety, Emmy-winning documentarian R.J. Cutler ("The War Room," "A Perfect Candidate") is directing and executive producing under his This Machine banner, which is set up at Sony Pictures Television. Derek Jeter is also executive producing via his Cap 2 Productions.
Variety reports the series will offer fans "exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the teams vying for the Major League Baseball championship, including interviews with players, coaches, journalists, fans, and family members."
Apple's streaming arm currently airs “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” and “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” The preponderance of big-market teams and star players on MLB's grandest stage is probably no coincidence to their interest in the World Series.
The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are vying for the National League pennant, while the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are vying for the American League title. New York and Los Angeles represent the nation's two largest media markets, and ratings have predictably soared all postseason.
