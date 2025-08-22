49ers acquire veteran RB from Commanders to back up Christian McCaffrey
By Matt Reed
The San Francisco 49ers are hopeful that they'll be able to regain their form in 2025 and rebound after a miserable season that saw Kyle Shanahan's team miss the postseason, but it was one of the team's biggest names on offseason whose injury put a major damper on the franchise last year.
RELATED: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes embarrassing admission in Netflix NFL show
Running back Christian McCaffrey is undoubtedly one of the elite offensive talents in the NFL, however, he's missed significant time during recent seasons for the 49ers. That prompted the team to trade for Washington Commanders rusher Brian Robinson Jr. on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
San Francisco only gave up a 2026 sixth-round pick after Washington had been shopping Robinson Jr. recently, but it offers Shanahan and his team some assurances heading into the season.
The former Alabama star is a natural fit in the San Francisco offense after Jordan Mason exited the team during the offseason and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Robinson Jr.'s only major competition behind McCaffrey is Isaac Guerendo, who has battled injuries of his own during his young career.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 3 TV schedule: Full list of games
NBA: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's father allegedly arrested over horrific parking spot crime
NCAAF: Notre Dame Fighting Irish unveil incredible 'Football Leprechaun' logo & the internet goes wild
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN to acquire in-market broadcast rights to 5 MLB teams
VIRAL: Golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt