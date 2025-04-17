Green Bay Packers mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
Below are the players being projected to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 23 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Amos is a long, fast physical corner in coverage, and he excels in both man and zone schemes. He doesn't panic on downfield throws because of his length and speed, and he flashes good ball skills. He will need to improve in run support, but don't be surprised if he keeps rising through the pre-draft process.
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: The Packers' defense was uneven last year and could use a boost of premium talent on the interior to stabilize things. Grant would immediately fill a role as a run stuffer with the upside to maybe be a pass rush threat from nose tackle. This pick will help the Packers keep some premium talent on the defensive line while they make some tough decisions in that position group moving forward.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: I wouldn’t be surprised to see Johnson go as high as No. 11 to the 49ers, but he might still be on the board in the 20s. He declined to run the 40-yard dash at his pro day and the medicals will be a factor for several teams, but the tape shows a really good football player.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: McMillan is so perfect for what the Packers need that I'd even consider a trade up for them if he slides into the late teens. His sure-handedness is desperately missing in the Packers' receiving corps.
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Pro Football Network: Revel has the physical traits, aggressive mentality and rare size the Packers could fall in love with. The ECU Pirates’ corner suffered a season-ending ACL tear early in 2024, but he brings elite length, athleticism, and ball skills to still be considered a potential first-round player.
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Field Yates, ESPN: Stewart has some of the most intriguing traits in the class. His speed, length and power all pop on tape and were on full display at the combine. However, he managed just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M. This would be a bet on his potential for Green Bay, but there's no doubt the Packers could use his upside and ability to get pressure off the edge.
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: The Packers like to use early draft picks on the defensive trenches. Williams is so athletic that he can play multiple positions along the line and rush standing up or down in a stance. He is still developing as a pass rusher but is a great draft-and-develop edge prospect who boasts a 6-foot-5 and 260-pound frame along with very long 34 3/8-inch arms. Williams is already a stout run defender, with PFF run-defense grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.
