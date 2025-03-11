Good Morning Football crew pokes fun at NFL insider's chaotic TV moment
By Tyler Reed
The start of NFL Free Agency is kind of like the scenes at the beginning of the first two Home Alone films, where the family is frantically trying to get ready for their trip.
When the clock struck noon this past Monday, the frenzy of free agency began as teams began striking deals with players in hopes of becoming better before the start of the 2025 season.
However, the most memorable moments of the start of free agency haven't been the new landing spots of the free agents but rather the NFL insiders that were breaking the news.
Insiders like Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter were busy on their phones receiving news, which led to some comical moments for fans following along on television.
The Good Morning Football crew could not hold back their laughter when it came to breaking down Rapoport's hand-waving when he had breaking news to announce during the free agency coverage on NFL Network.
GMF co-hosts Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt re-enacted the moment with Rapoport; however, Brandt's re-enactment may have been a touch over the top.
Either way, Brandt and many of us like to joke about how insane the insider world has become. Just ask Rapoport how insane it has become. The guy was recently in a beef at the NFL Scouting Combine over conflicting reports.
The race to get the news out first has become a way of life for sports insiders. We fans are always starving for content, and we don't care how we get it, even if it causes a Starbucks brawl.
