Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux roasts comedian Kevin Hart, Eagles fans
By Matt Reed
The New York Giants are coming off of another disappointing season in 2024, but one of the team's biggest defensive stars is already taking shots at the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and their fanbase.
Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux recently appeared on comedian Kevin Hart's podcast, and it became clear very quickly that the NFL star wasn't going to hold back on Eagles supporters, including Hart himself.
"Is it true that Eagles fans are actually not smart? There are like statistics that you guys are literally f***ing idiots," Thibodeaux said while in an ice bath doing his interview with Hart.
Thibodeaux and the Giants will get their first crack at the Eagles in Week 6 for the first of their two meetings in a span of four weeks.
