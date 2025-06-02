LeBron James to opt In: what it means for the Lakers’ future and Austin Reaves' contract outlook
LeBron James is expected to opt into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 NBA season, per Shams Charania. While not surprising given the hefty payout, the decision carries major implications for the Los Angeles Lakers—both on the court and in the front office.
LeBron’s decision signals at least one more season in the purple and gold, possibly his last. Year 23 for No. 23 could double as a farewell tour, with All-Star Weekend set to take place in Los Angeles. But this move also locks the Lakers into financial constraints. By opting in, the team projects to exceed the first luxury tax apron, which prevents them from using the full mid-level exception, making sign-and-trades, or signing players off the buyout market who made more than $14 million the previous season.
While fans once hoped LeBron might restructure his deal to offer the Lakers more flexibility, that notion was never realistic. With over $580 million in career earnings and a billion-dollar net worth, LeBron remains committed to honoring his original two-year, $104 million deal. His continued excellence at age 40—averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in 70 games—justifies every cent.
Meanwhile, Austin Reaves’ future in L.A. is cloudier. According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Reaves is expected to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026–27 season and seek a starting salary near $30 million. That price tag, along with a disappointing playoff performance, puts him squarely in trade rumors. Internally, the Lakers still believe in Reaves’ upside—but his contract demands and value as a trade chip may tempt L.A. to explore deals for a more complementary piece, possibly a starting-caliber center.
With most veteran contracts set to expire in the next two seasons, the Lakers will soon have cap space to build around Luka Dončić, their newly acquired cornerstone. Whether that includes Reaves—or one last title run with LeBron—will depend on how Rob Pelinka navigates this delicate transition.
One thing is clear: the Lakers are still chasing banners, not nostalgia
