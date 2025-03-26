Giannis Antetokounmpo names NBA honor that's 'better than intimacy'
They don't call Giannis Antetokounmpo the Greek Freak for nothing, he's often been known to crack jokes about adult topics in his soundbites to the press. But for all that, the main story with Giannis is always his stellar play, as he continues to be in the MVP conversation every season.
The Bucks superstar is a two-time MVP. He's also won Finals MVP, All-Star Game MVP, and most recently, the NBA Cup MVP award. He knows exactly what it feels like. And in a recent interview with The Athletic, Giannis compared the feeling to 'getting intimate.'
"Listen, the MVP discussion is great. I’ve been in the MVP discussion, what, like the last seven years? Yeah, probably the last seven years — top three, top four, top three, top four. It’s good. It’s a great compliment. But at the end of the day, winning is a different feeling," Antetokounmpo told Sam Amick of The Athletic.
"I was able to live it once (with the 2021 title). Then I don’t know if people feel like it counts or it doesn’t count, or whatever it is, but winning is winning, so is the NBA Cup. It was like, wow, this feeling, man, it’s like — it’s better than intimacy (laughs)."
The Greek Freak is averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season. He is unlikely to win the MVP despite that, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the frontrunners for that award.
Outside the obvious joking nature of this statement though, Giannis' ambitious nature is on full display here. With the Milwaukee Bucks far from the top ofn the Eastern Conference again, at least their superstar's deep desire to win remains as something for the fans to bank on.
