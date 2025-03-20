Draymond Green makes bold DPOY statement
Draymond Green is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. The 4-time champion and former DPOY's talent and basketball genius cannot be denied, but he also loves playing the role of the villain from time to time.
Draymond Green locked up Giannis Antetokounmpo to the point that he got trolled. He has repeatedly shown that he is one of the greatest defenders ever. And now Draymond Green has made his designs for the 2024-25 Defensive Player Of The Year award clear.
"If we keep winning and closing this year out strong, most definitely," Green said when asked if he has a case for DPOY this season. "Around the league, I don't see too many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do. I don't see many players completely throwing off an entire team's offense the way I do.
"So, 1000%. Especially with Wemby going down, seemed like he had it won. And now, it's right there. So one million percent I have a case and I'll continue to build that case for the next 12 games."
If there is one thing Draymond Green has never lacked, it's belief in himself. And he has achieved enough to back it up as well. Even though he clearly feels like he should win Defensive Player Of The Year, Green is currently not the odds-on favorite for the award.
Evan Mobley is the betting leader to win DPOY, although Green is in second and he has just a handful of games left to convince voters. If the Cavaliers slow down with the first seed more or less locked up though, and the Warriors end the year on a winning streak, anything can happen.
