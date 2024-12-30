College football transfer portal rankings: Which ACC team leads the conference?
By Tyler Reed
The ACC earned two spots in the College Football Playoff. However, SMU and Clemson have both already been sent home after ugly first-round losses.
While the ACC wasn't the only conference to have an ugly first round, it feels that it is the conference that gets picked on the most.
So, 2025 will be a big year for the conference, which means talent is at a premium. With that, which program is getting a head start by crushing the transfer portal?
Check out below.
Seminoles Are On A Mission
17. Wake Forest
16. Syracuse
15. Stanford
14. Georgia Tech
13. Boston College
12. NC State
11. Pitt
10. Cal
9. North Carolina
8. SMU
7. Virginia
6. Clemson
5. Virginia Tech
4. Louisville
3. Duke
2. Miami
1. Florida State
On3 Sports has Florida State as the number one team in the ACC transfer portal. The Seminoles have brought in 11 players but also have lost 21 players to the portal.
The ACC will be an interesting conference next season. Bill Belichick joining the head coaching ranks will for sure boost the media conversation with the conference. If the portal works out for FSU, there could be plenty of programs threatening for a College Football Playoff bid.
