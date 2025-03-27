Former WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick honored with major sports award
By Josh Sanchez
Former WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick is keeping her basketball dreams alive, but also excelling after diving into the fashion world and making an immediate impact.
Earlier this year, Gondrezick was rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the fashion world while appearing at several shows during New York Fashion Week.
On Wednesday night, Gondrezick was honored with the "Women of the Culture Sports" award at the 3rd Annual Women Of The Culture event at the SOHO DUMBO House in New York City.
In a video shared to Instagram Stories, Kysre spoke on what the honor meant to her.
"Thank you to everyone here in attendance, thank you Sierra for personally acknowledging me, and congratulations to all the other honorees as well," she said. "To be here in this presence, in this space of empowering black women, and to know that I am fitting in that space with you all is truly humbling and graceful at the same time."
The event also honored reporter Taylor Rooks, ESPN analyst Monica McNutt, and several other women in sports.
The 27-year-old Gondrezick was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever after starring at West Virginia. After a brief hiatus from the sport and dealing with issues in her personal life, Gondrezick returned in 2024 with the Chicago Sky.
But now, she's making waves in the fashion space and consistently shares workout videos on the court while waiting for another call.
