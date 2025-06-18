Former Raiders receiver delivers powerful speech about horrific car accident
By Matt Reed
Henry Ruggs was an incredibly promising wide receiver prospect when he entered the NFL coming out of the University of Alabama, however, his Las Vegas Raiders career was changed forever after a fatal car accident that left one woman deceased and Ruggs landing in prison.
Ruggs hasn't played in the NFL since 2021 when he was released by the Raiders, but since the tragic accident the former Las Vegas wideout has used his experiences in prison to help shed light on the situation and raise hope for those going through similar experiences.
During a recent Hope for Prisoners event, Ruggs spoke out about how he's trying to become a new man from the devastating night that changed his life and continued to apologize for his role in the accident.
"I wish they could meet the real Henry Ruggs,” the former NFL star said during the outing.
