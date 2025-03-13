Former PGA champion wants The Players Championship to be golf’s fifth major
By Matt Reed
The Players Championship teed off this week at TPC Sawgrass and with a loaded field of elite golfers competing in the PGA Tour event, a former professional raised a valid question pertaining to the tournament.
Lee Trevino was a six-time major champion on the PGA Tour, and continues to be one of the more outspoken former players that remains involved in pro golf.
Trevino is clearly a fan of The Players and even went as far as to suggest that the event should become "the fifth major" because of the quality of the tournament and strength of the field in the build up to The Masters.
One could argue The Players might be a little too close to The Master for comfort, but at the same time it's hard to contest adding another major would make golf more intriguing to casual fans for a longer period of time.
Especially given the fact that March isn't a huge sports month with March Madness starting later in the month and regular season basketball and hockey and baseball only beginning.
