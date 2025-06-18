Former NBA star compares top 2025 NBA Draft prospect to LeBron James
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NBA Draft has a consensus number one with the Dallas Mavericks preparing to select their next superstar to lead the team, and many around the NBA world are starting to hype up presumptive first selection Cooper Flagg as the Duke star gets ready to make the jump to the next level.
RELATED: Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect could fall in draft after growing worries from teams
Former NBA veteran Brian Scalabrine appeared on The Dan Patrick Show recently to discuss Flagg after working with the top draft prospect, and he had nothing but positives to say about the former Duke freshman sensation.
Scalabrine was asked for his "non-white guy comparison" for Flagg, and he shocked everyone when he named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
"Everything you tell him, within 24 hours he's figured it out," Scalabrine said of Flagg's incredible basketball IQ. "I was working him out in Maine. I came to his parents on Day 2 and said 'I can't help you anymore."
While Flagg hasn't made his NBA debut quite yet, it's clear that the Mavericks have a player that many in the basketball realm regard very highly.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: What position will Rafael Devers play with Giants? Traded ex-Red Sox star expresses rare openness
NBA: Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect could fall in draft after growing worries from NBA teams
WNBA: Nike drops insane 'Indiana Fever' Caitlin Clark x Kobe 5 sneaker edition
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith drops NBA city that players don't consider 'safest environment''
VIRAL: Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo sent special gift to president Donald Trump