Former Kentucky basketball star returns to hometown after deadly tornado hits
By Tyler Reed
On Friday night, a massive storm hit the southern counties in the state of Kentucky. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, 18 people have lost their lives from the destructive storms.
It has been an all-hands-on-deck operation for Kentuckians who are cleaning up the destruction left behind from the storm.
On Saturday, former Kentucky Wildcats basketball star Reed Sheppard gave a helping hand to his hometown, which is in need.
A photo of Sheppard cleaning up the mess left behind in his hometown of London, Kentucky, was shared by Facebook user Joshua Maxey.
"We’ve worked like dogs for the best part of the day and he picked up belonging’s, toys, roofs, 2x4’s and everything you can imagine and seen the hurt our people were going through yet all he done was like always, he was just Reed he was one of them. Never forgetting where he came from but being a shoulder to cry on to complete strangers and comforting them with words. This is why we ALL LOVE him. He is the epitome of raised right and going above and beyond. Trust me you’ll never find a better human being than Reed Sheppard. He will wanna kill me for taking these pictures but I couldn’t help it, the world needs to knows there’s still good people that don’t forget where they came from," wrote Maxey on his Facebook post.
Sheppard spent one season with the Wildcats, but grew up in the state as the son of another Wildcats legend, Jeff Sheppard.
The state has suffered terrible losses from this storm. However, Sheppard is showing exactly what is so special about the people of Kentucky
