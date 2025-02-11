Former F1 supremo predicts Lewis Hamilton 'won't last that long' at Ferrari
By Simon Head
Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari might not be the slam-dunk signing that many believe it is.
That’s the view of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who cast doubt over the wisdom of Ferrari splashing the cash on the 40-year-old seven-time world champion.
In conversation with the Daily Telegraph in England, Former CEO of Formula One Management and Formula ONE Administration Ecclestone suggested that Ferrari might come to regret signing Hamilton.
“He won’t last that long,” said Ecclestone.
“Piero Ferrari, who has taken him there, still thinks they’ve done the right thing. I hope they have. I hope they haven’t just jumped in and end up wishing they hadn’t.”
Hamilton made the switch to Ferrari at the end of last season as he ended his longstanding association with Mercedes to join the Maranello outfit, where he’ll team up with Monegasque ace Charles Leclerc in a dynamite driver partnership.
Hamilton’s fans will hope that the change in team will result in a change in fortunes, as the British superstar bids to capture a record eighth world drivers’ championship.
But 94-year-old Ecclestone, who has had his run-ins with Hamilton in the past, suggested that Hamilton’s hunger may not be the same now he’s older, and given the fact that he’s already accomplished the achievement of winning the F1 Drivers’ Championship seven times already.
He also hinted that Hamilton will have to battle forces from within his own team as he bids to surpass Michael Schumacher and stand alone as the driver with the most championships in F1 history.
“I have my theory about this. It’s not the age with drivers, it’s how long they have been doing the same thing,” Ecclestone said.
“I have thought with Lewis, ‘He’s getting tired. He has lost motivation.’ If he had never won a world championship, it might be different, because then there would be an incentive to win one. But he has won seven.
“The team is happy with Charles Leclerc, his team-mate. Leclerc speaks their language, so they’ll be looking after him. Even if Lewis does well, there’ll still be a lot of enemies, because he has suddenly arrived.”
