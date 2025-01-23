Martin Brundle says Lewis Hamilton has 'lost an edge' but can still win in one of F1's 'greatest seasons'
By Simon Head
On a week that saw Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car for the very first time, hopes are high that the famous Italian team can mount a serious challenge for the F1 Drivers' Championship in 2025.
Ferrari will be hopeful that both Charles Leclerc and Hamilton can offer a real threat to the likes of four-time champ Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris in the upcoming season.
Ahead of the new campaign, F1 co-commentator and former driver Martin Brundle shared his take on Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari as he predicted a thrill-ride of a season for F1 fans, with so many potential challengers at the front of the grid.
"I think the speed is there (with Hamilton)," he told Sky Sports.
"Do I think the best of Lewis Hamilton is ahead, or behind him? I think it's behind him. I think he's lost an edge with age, as you do.
"But I think 96-97 percent of Lewis Hamilton in a winning car is still good enough, and he's got all the experience and, as I said, I think his energy, his enthusiasm, will be re-energized by that, by the whole experience.
"And he will not be overwhelmed by driving a Ferrari, like so many drivers have been. And also, let's not forget, despite not being a Ferrari driver, the Italian fans, the Tifosi as they love to call them, adore him. He's going there, and they already adore him."
The battle between Hamilton and Leclerc will be a narrative that will make for fascinating viewing throughout the upcoming F1 season. But in terms of who will win the F1 Drivers' Championship, Brundle pointed to the potential issue of teams with two legitimate contenders, and whether teammates will end up taking points off each other, while teams with a clear number-one driver can focus their efforts on a single championship challenge.
"I think it's different for McLaren a little bit, because they've got two drivers who could take points off each other. Ferrari, that could well happen, too," Brundle suggested.
"Max (Verstappen) and Red Bull – one-horse race. We've got (Andrea Kimi) Antonelli in the Mercedes – he's got a lot to learn, so Mercedes could be a one-horse race with George Russell, and I think that'll play into their hands for the Drivers' Championship.
"The Constructors' Championship is a different deal. I think McLaren have probably got the biggest challenge there. But if Hamilton and Leclerc are close together, they'll start stealing points off each other, and that is what will make the Drivers' World Championship difficult."
With F1's technical regulations now in their final year before a raft of new changes are introduced in 2026, the teams all have a good handle on what makes a fast F1 car under the current rules. According to Brundle, that should make the racing more competitive than ever, but we won't know for sure who has the edge until the cars are out on track, turning hot laps at full pace.
"It should be one of the greatest seasons in Formula 1 history," said Brundle.
"It should be so close, and whoever wins it will win a great championship.
"But, until we see the cars on track, and probably not until the Saturday of Melbourne, the first race – where they're low fuel, flat out, maximum power, giving it everything, fresh tires – will we truly know the pace of who's just aced it. And then, as you know, it's who's still fast 30 laps, 50, 60 laps into a Grand Prix.
"So, let's wait and see. I think it's very brave to write anybody off, or write anybody into a championship-winning position."
