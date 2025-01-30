Seeing Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red is like an amicable divorce for Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
By Simon Head
The 2025 Formula 1 season will be Mercedes' first year without Lewis Hamilton after the Englishman swapped silver and black for Ferrari red and, for Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, it's something he's still getting used to.
Mercedes will run with a young driver lineup in 2025, with England's George Russell stepping into the number-one driver role, with Italian teenage star Andrea Kimi Antonelli picking up the second seat opened up by Hamilton's departure.
RELATED: Juan Pablo Montoya’s friendly advice for F1 new boy Andrea Kimi Antonelli: ‘Slow down, tiger!’
While Mercedes have been working hard in preparation for the new season, Hamilton's early sightings in Ferrari gear have captured the imagination of race fans around the world who are eager to see if the seven-time world champion could do the unthinkable and capture an eighth world title while driving for the iconic Italian marque.
Wolff saw the images of Hamilton's first test and subsequent Ferrari appearances, and admitted that it still feels a little strange seeing his longtime friend in the colors of a different team.
"It's a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it's all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend!" he smiled during a conversation with Sky Sports at the Autosport Awards.
"But I'm really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic that he made – it was so well curated, and no surprise with Lewis."
With the extensive driving experience of Hamilton now gone, Mercedes' lineup is packed with potential, and Wolff said that he was looking forward to seeing how Antonelli would fare for the team in his debut season.
"He's been in the team, integrated for such a long time," he said of his teenage star, who passed his regular driving test this week.
"We've known him since he was 11, and in that respect, he's been prepared, he's ready to go and he can't wait."
With a host of driver lineup changes throughout the F1 grid, the 2025 season should offer a fresh, exciting season, with new drivers entering the championship and seasoned racers switching teams.
After a difficult season spent playing catch-up with their rivals from a development standpoint, Wolff sounded cautiously optimistic for an upturn in fortunes when the season gets underway in Australia on March 14-16.
"We were scratching our head a lot last year, particularly in the beginning," admitted Wolff.
"Like all the other teams, we had ups and downs. We had some very dominant performances, and then other races that were not so good.
"At the end of the day, when the flag drops, we're going to see in qualifying in Melbourne where we stand."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Warriors weighing big ‘shake-up’
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny