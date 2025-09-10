Former Dolphins player pushes Tyreek Hill toward a Kansas City Chiefs reunion
The Miami Dolphins looked like a completely different team than the one everyone expected this season. Their 33-8 beatdown by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday left wide receiver Tyreek Hill visibly frustrated on the sidelines, and honestly, who could blame him?
Miami was supposed to be built around speed and explosive plays. Instead, they committed three turnovers and didn't even get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter when Indianapolis already had a comfortable 30-0 lead.
Hill was caught on camera having what looked like a heated discussion with coaches during the game.
That sideline moment quickly sparked social media speculation about Hill potentially wanting out.
While the Dolphins have no obligation to trade him, he's locked up through 2026, former Miami player Aqib Talib thinks he knows exactly where Hill should land.
"Tyreek still got the juice. In my opinion, he could roll out the bed and get you 1000 yard, 7-8 touchdowns. You know I'm saying. I don't think it's him blowing up the Dolphins. That's the quarterback situation. If you ask me, you already got a chip. But, man, his career been so good, it deserves a good ending. I would love to see him go home, back to the Chiefs," Talib said during his appearance on The Arena: Gridiron.
The Kansas City Chiefs could definitely use Hill right about now. They're 0-1 and dealing with receiver issues after Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder in Week 1. Rashee Rice is also suspended for five more games for violating the personal conduct policy.
If Worthy misses two months like some expect, Hill would immediately solve their downfield threat problem. He spent six seasons in Kansas City from 2016-2021, racking up six Pro Bowl selections and 62 touchdowns.
Sometimes the best moves are the ones that bring you back home.
