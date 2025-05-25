Former Penn State WR Julian Fleming seriously injured in fatal ATV accident
By Josh Sanchez
A horrible accident has changed the lives of many families forever. Former college football player Julian Fleming, who signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent after the NFL Draft, was seriously injured in a fatal ATV accident.
According to 247 Sports, Fleming was driving a Yamaha ATV with his 23-year-old girlfriend Alyssa Boyd when a deer jumped onto the road and struck the ATV.
The accident occured in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, on Friday, May 23, around 8:00 p.m. ET.
Fleming reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the local hospital, while Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, "An ATV was traveling northbound on Painter Lick Lane when it collided with a deer that had jumped out in the roadway. Neither of the occupants were wearing safety equipment. The operator of the ATV sustained serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. The passenger sustained extensive injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"A recently deceased deer was located on scene consistent with damage observed on the ATV. Assisted on scene by Guthrie EMS, Troy Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists. This crash is under further investigation at this time."
Fleming began his college football career at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for his final season. He recorded 93 catches for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns throughout his career.
He signed with the Packers following the 2025 NFL Draft, but the deal was withdrawn following a failed physical.
Our deepest condolences go out to Fleming and Boyd's families during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
