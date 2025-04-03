Jurickson Profar Suspended 80 Games for PED use in Stunning Fall from Grace
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for the banned substance Clomiphene (HCG), Major League Baseball announced. The league’s decision follows a report from Jeff Passan confirming the suspension for performance-enhancing drug (PED) use.
In a statement, the Braves expressed disappointment, saying they “fully support the program” and hope Profar learns from the experience. Profar himself responded emotionally, calling it “the most difficult day” of his career and insisting he “would never knowingly” use a banned substance. Despite this, he accepted full responsibility and will serve the suspension immediately.
The news casts a dark shadow over Profar’s career resurgence. In 2023, he was considered a borderline MLB role player, hitting .238 with a below-average offensive output. But in 2024, he suddenly emerged as a surprise All-Star, posting a .280 average and a 139 wRC+, earning a three-year, $42 million contract with Atlanta. His exit velocity and hard-hit rate spiked dramatically — now understood in a troubling new context.
Critics are skeptical of Profar’s denial, with many questioning the sudden leap in his performance at age 31. His story adds to San Diego’s growing list of PED-related scandals, including Fernando Tatis Jr.'s infamous suspension.
Now, Profar’s legacy is forever tainted. While he’ll serve his 80 games, the long-term damage may be irreversible — not only to his reputation but also to the perception of integrity within the sport.
