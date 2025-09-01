Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard shot, hospitalized
By Josh Sanchez
A member of the Florida State football team has been hospitalized and is recovering after being shot over the weekend while visiting family following the Seminoles' win over Alabama in Week One of the 2025 college fooball season.
Freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was reportedly sitting in a vehicle when gunshots rang out outside of an apartment building in Havana, Florida, which is approximately 15 miles from Tallahassee.
Pritchard is in critical but stable condition in intensive care, according to a statement from the university.
MORE: College football rankings: ESPN's Heather Dinich has shock pick for No. 1
The university also passed along a message from Pritchard's family.
"The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time," Florida State's statement said.
Pritchard, who starred at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, was a three-star recruit. He chose Florida State over offers from Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, and more.
We wish Pritchard a full and speedy recovery.
