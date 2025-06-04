Elite Canada prospect Gavin McKenna could change NCAA hockey forever
By Matt Reed
College hockey has been a pathway to the NHL for plenty of American and foreign-born players in the past, but the decision of the NCAA could sway decisions for more young talents, including one of Canada's elite prospects.
Gavin McKenna is already considered a candidate to be selected number one overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, and with a recent NCAA vote to allow CHL players to compete in college hockey it opens up the possibility for more talented Canadians to join.
McKenna currently is lighting it up in the Western Hockey League in Canada for the Medicine Hat Tigers after scoring 41 goals and adding 81 assists this past season, which was the second-highest point total in the league.
The CHL has always produced immense talents, but with the NCAA's revised view of how prospects can potentially move to American universities to play college hockey it opens the door for increased talent and an interesting shift in NIL allocation towards the sport.
Given how high profile McKenna is as a future NHL player, his decision ahead of the 2025/26 college hockey season will loom large on the minds of other elite Canadian players.
