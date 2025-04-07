'First Take' latest nonsensical debate is blatant shot at LeBron James
By Tyler Reed
This past Sunday, Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin made history, scoring his 895th goal in the NHL.
The number surpasses Wayne Gretzky's record of 894, making Ovechkin the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.
Naturally, ESPN's 'First Take' turned an incredible sports achievement into another conversation on how this could impact LeBron James' legacy.
During a segment on Monday's show, NHL analyst P.K. Subban made the comparison that Ovechkin has been more durable than James throughout their careers.
Ovechkin started his professional career in the NHL two years after James made his debut in the NBA, and both have become two of the greatest to play their respective sport.
However, in true sports media fashion, instead of celebrating two great athletes, we have to decide which one is better.
Not to mention, they play different sports. It is exhausting listening to this nonsense, yet someone has to enjoy it, because fans continue to see these discussions on their screens.
Today should have been a day about celebrating Ovechkin, yet here we are, getting angry over nonsense.
Can this be the final straw of the hot take era? What if, and here me out. What if sports media congratulated major milestones and praised athletes, then moved on to other stories without attempting to stir up drama?
What a wonderful world that would be.
