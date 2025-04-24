Field Yates net worth: ESPN NFL insider salary, job history & more
By Matt Reed
ESPN has built up quite the list of personalities covering the NFL, and while Adam Schefter is certainly leading the way at the network with his countless inside scoops there's another younger name that is steadily coming into his own.
Field Yates has seen his role growing at ESPN in recent years, both as an NFL insider and even dabbling in the network's fantasy football coverage throughout the season. The 38 year old joined the network back in 2012, and has since become a regular on SportsCenter, NFL Live and more shows.
While Yates' salary is unknown, after spending over 10 years at ESPN he's certainly earned significant credibility as one of the network's leading football insiders.
Yates was a New England Patriots intern prior to his professional career starting at ESPN, when he thought he was going to get into coaching or scouting. That led him to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he briefly served as a scout for several seasons.
“It’s been an honor to call ESPN home for a decade already, and I couldn’t be more excited for what we have in store for this football season and beyond," Yates said upon signing his contract extension with the network in 2022. "ESPN’s commitment to both the NFL and Fantasy Football has never been stronger and to call our long list of talented analysts my teammates is something I will never take for granted.
"Finding a job where you can watch football and then analyze it daily is hitting the job jackpot, and I’m grateful to ESPN for its continued faith in my work.”
