Peter Schrager net worth: ESPN reporter salary, job history & more
By Matt Reed
ESPN has several top personalities in the sports media space making big bucks as the network continues to keep its position as the number one source of all things in sports and entertainment, which is why they recently brought in another talented personality from the NFL Network.
Peter Schrager moved over to ESPN earlier this month after spending years leading the panel of personalities on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, while also appearing on coverage of major NFL events like the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and others.
While his salary is unknown, it's expected that Schrager will be receiving a major pay bump after moving to Bristol because of his new duties appearing on a variety of shows like Pat McAfee's, First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter.
The New Jersey native also spent time with Fox Sports previously, where he was a regular on shows like The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Schrager has shown throughout his professional career that he's extremely versatile with his coverage, both written and spoken, that he doesn't just cover football, even though that's been his primary sport.
