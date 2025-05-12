Fans receive rare view of Patrick Mahomes' unbelievable Kansas City Chiefs family suite
By Matt Reed
While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is busy winning NFL football games for his team on gamedays, the Mahomes family has a pretty incredible view of their own at Arrowhead Stadium.
The three-time Super Bowl champion has become the face of Kansas City sports and the NFL since joining the league out of Texas Tech, but fans recently caught a glimpse into what being a member of the Mahomes entourage looks like on Sundays throughout the NFL seaason.
The Mahomes family suite at Arrowhead Stadium not only includes incredible lounge space and lots of complimentary food and drink options, but also awesome artwork of Mahomes on the walls and of course views the star quarterback while he's on the field.
While the Chiefs' reported first game of the 2025 NFL season will actually take place in Brazil, Mahomes' family will have plenty of opportunities to catch their favorite NFL star on the gridiron.
