Tennessee Titans' use of Oilers logo continues to be the wrong move for franchise
By Tyler Reed
It appears the Tennessee Titans are throwing it back for their regular season finale on Sunday. The Titans' official X/Twitter account changed its profile picture to the former Oilers logo, and it appears the team is bringing back the retros to close the season.
Any time the Titans wear this uniform, it brings a white-hot rage to the folks from Houston. The Oilers were in Houston from 1960 to 1996. However, a move to Nashville, and the now Titans were the Oilers for the first two seasons in Tennessee.
It has long been argued if the Titans should grant the Oilers' history to the Houston Texans. However, the throwback uniforms are surely a cash cow for the Titans, and something they probably have no desire of letting go.
However, if you're old enough, when you think of the Oilers, you think of Houston. It seems that it would only be fair to give the city back its history.
Bud Adams, the man who moved the Oilers to Tennessee, is not a welcomed name to the people of Houston. His decision to move the Oilers before the 1997 season is still a painful memory.
It is time for the city of Houston to get back what rightfully belongs to them. The Titans need to stop this cosplay as soon as possible.
