F1 betting odds: Lando Norris installed as championship favorite ahead of Max Verstappen
By Simon Head
Hopes are high that the 2025 Formula 1 season will deliver a closely contested championship race, with a number of drivers in the mix as the season progresses.
And, if the odds released by sportsbook and betting exchange Betfair are any guide, we could be set for a four-horse race for the 2025 F1 Drivers' Championship.
Heading the list as the pre-season favorite to capture the title this year is British McLaren ace Lando Norris, who at +225 is just ahead of the champion of the past three seasons, Max Verstappen, at +250.
The oddsmakers see both Ferraris having a strong year, with Charles Leclerc favored over Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship odds. But with the team offering a twin challenge at the front of the grid, the Maranello team are expected to be a real force in the Constructors' Championship, with Ferrari +125 co-favorites with McLaren, who have Australian ace Oscar Piastri backing up Norris in the papaya team.
Red Bull, meanwhile, will hope for a stronger showing from their second driver in 2025 after replacing the underperforming Sergio Perez with emerging talent Liam Lawson. But the theory that Red Bull will again effectively be a one-car challenger in 2025 explains why they've dropped behind Ferrari and McLaren in the Constructors' odds, and sit as third-favorites, at +400.
F1 Drivers' Championship 2025: Betfair odds
- Lando Norris (McLaren) +225
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +250
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +400
- Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +550
- Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +800
- George Russell (Mercedes) +1100
- Liam Lawson (Red Bull) +3500
- Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +5500
- Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) +7000
- Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +8000
- Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +17500
- Carlos Sainz (Williams) +17500
F1 Constructors' Championship 2025: Betfair odds
- Ferrari +125
- McLaren +125
- Red Bull +400
- Mercedes +1200
- Aston Martin +5000
- Williams +27500
- Haas +50000
- Racing Bulls +50000
- Sauber +50000
- Alpine +50000
A Betfair spokesman said, "The 2024 F1 season was the most unpredictable in recent times, and more of the same is expected in 2025, with drivers from three different teams topping the list of favourites for the upcoming season.
"Having pushed Max Verstappen close in 2024, Lando Norris is the favorite to win the title at 9/4 (+225). Max Versteppen’s Red Bull team are predicted to drop in performance this season, with Ferrari and Red Bull joint-favorites to top the Constructors' standings.
"All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he joins Ferrari, but he is set for a tough battle against established teammate Charles Leclerc, which the latter is favorite to edge."
Odds via Betfair
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
