Ex-Lakers guard has NSFW reaction to D'Angelo Russell getting traded
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally become active on the open trade market after nearly two years as they engaged in a move with the Brooklyn Nets.
The 17-time NBA champions parted ways with star guard D'Angelo Russell for the second time in his career to acquire Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
Although the move wasn't expected, the Lakers fanbase is extremely happy with it as they now have a much better defense at the expense of a slightly worse offense.
Speaking of D'Lo, former LA Lakers guard Nick Young reacted to the news as he had an NSFW reaction via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
"AND STAY OUT… Don't bring yo a** back to LA," Young tweeted.
Considering Young and Russell were once teammates for the Lakers, one would think the former would treat the latter with respect.
However, the animosity between the two guards is well-known in the NBA community. So far, D'Lo has maintained his silence on Young's call out.
After all, he must still be dealing with the news of getting traded to the Nets in the middle of the season. It will be Russell's second stint with the franchise as well.
Previously, he impressed many with his elite scoring during his time with the Nets, and even earned his sole NBA All-Star selection while playing in Brooklyn.
D'Lo will hope for similar levels of success in his return to the Nets for the first time since the 2018-19 NBA season.
