Every MLB ballpark ranked from worst to first
By Tyler Reed
You can feel it in the air. Opening Day for the MLB is here. The season technically started when the Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.
However, on Thursday, the rest of the league will begin their quests at trying to make the 2025 Fall Classic.
Fans in every city will be flooding their ballpark in hopes of watching their team secure the first win of the season.
Speaking of ballparks, Sports Illustrated recently published a list that ranks every MLB Ballpark from worst to first. So, which park do you believe took home the top spot?
It should be no surprise that Wrigley Field has grabbed the top spot. The iconic home of the Chicago Cubs has more history than 20 other ballparks put together. The field is a perfect choice for the top spot.
It also shouldn't be a surprise that the Tampa Bay Rays and the Athletics have secured the bottom two spots on the list. Both franchises will be playing in minor league stadiums this season. The Rays have to do so due to a natural disaster, whereas the Athletics are doing so because their ownership doesn't care about the fans.
A very strong list. Although, maybe those who crafted the list should take a visit to Great American Ballpark, to witness greatness with their own eyes. Anyway, who else is counting down the time to first pitch? Let's do that baseball!
